Spy understands congratulations are in order for former rugby league star Matthew Ridge and wife Chloe.

The couple wouldn't comment to Spy about their new arrival, a sibling to their first son Kenzo Axel and is believed to have arrived before Christmas, nearly two years after Kenzo.

On Chloe's Facebook profile picture, a gorgeous baby is posed up next to Kenzo.

Ridge, 51, also has children Jaime, 26, and Boston, 22, with former wife Sally Ridge and a son, London, 8, with former TrueBliss singer Carly Binding.

When newly-engaged Jaime was home in Auckland before Christmas she posted a picture of herself holding a baby and in an indication she hopes to follow suit, captioned the picture: "Me. In my element. Happiness."

It is also A Game of Two Halves for Ridge's former partner in crime, 48-year-old Marc Ellis, who is expecting his second child with his partner Linda Codegoni, in March. Ellis also has two children under 10 with former wife Agustina Mon.