Hollywood-based actress Kim Crossman has added yet another bow to her armoury with a star-filled podcast produced by friend and former Entourage star Kevin Connolly.

Pretty Depressed - due out at the end of this month - is described by Crossman as an unfiltered interview series where she chats with some of the most successful and interesting people she knows about life, work and finding balance.

Guests open up about traditionally no-go topics such as religion, politics, mental illness, alternative therapy and sex and drugs of course.



The 29-year-old former Shortland Street star, who spent Christmas/New Year holidays back in New Zealand on the Coromandel, will have Kiwis including actor Martin Henderson, comedian Rhys Darby and toy billionaire Anna Mowbray on the show.

The friends stateside include sitcom star George Lopez, former Soprano's star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, actor Utkarsh Ambudkar and her former SMILF co-star Frankie Shaw.

All the guests have been actively part of some of Crossman's career highs and lows.

She says of her relationship with Connolly: "Kevin and I worked together a few years ago [on a TV pilot] and have been great friends since. He has been pivotal in many ways in [my] breaking through in Hollywood and always being a safe sounding board. His episode is so raw and engaging I can't wait for people to hear it."

Crossman says Darby and his episode are fascinating.

"Rhys' episode is one of my favourites. It is so entertaining. Not only does he offer great insight and perspective to the industry but he also kept me on the edge of my seat with his knowledge and theories about the unknown and cryptozoology."

As for having a Kiwi billionaire on the show, Crossman says Mowbray is one of the most impressive people she has ever met.

"She is a role model of mine and the way she conducts her life and is so efficient with her time is so inspiring. I am lucky to consider her a friend."