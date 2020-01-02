Northland holiday makers may spot a familiar face on the beaches this week, as Home and Away star Sam Frost has popped across the Tasman for a holiday.

The Australian actress, who plays Jasmine Delaney on the popular soap, rang in the New Year on Kiwi soil and has been exploring the North Island for the past five days.

Taking to the roads on a Jayco Australia RV with some friends, including fellow Aussie actor Joshua Clabburn, she's hit some of our most scenic spots, including Rāwhiti, Whangamatā and Whangamu Bay.

Tutukaka, Okere Falls, Ngunguru and the Bay of Islands also made it to the travel itinerary.

While it's unclear how long Frost will be enjoying her Northland holiday, judging from her Instagram posts, she's been treated to plenty of sunshine and stunning views.