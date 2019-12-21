Celebrities present the true meaning of Christmas by giving to their favourite charities in Celebrity Bake Off NZ on TVNZ 2 tonight.

Spy has been leaked some gossip from the show that suggests Parliament's own home-baker Paula Bennett and Hits' host Toni Street are the ones to watch.

Bennett is as fierce in the bake-off as she is in the debating chamber - she doubles up on recipes and there are accusations of foul play.

Paula Bennett

National's deputy leader brings her debating floor competitive nature to the show: "I might be a little bit competitive, I might like to win. And in the past couple of years I've discovered what losing feels like," she says.

Bennett hides her softer side. Her chosen charity is Dress for Success, which empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing clothes, and Bennett occasionally organises an event in Wellington where the women of Parliament donate items from their wardrobes.

The show's co-host, Madeleine Sami, suggests Bennett could donate some of her own items - including a snakeskin power number she wears on the show.

Others on the show are Bachelorette host Art Green, who champions the SPCA, ZM's Bree Tomasel, Lifeline; comedian Dave Fane, The Stroke Foundation; and comedian Jackie van Beek, Women's Refuge.

Toni Street

All the celebrities hope to win money for their charities and also put the charities front of mind coming into Christmas.

"I love everything about baking, it symbolises a special occasion and a reason to celebrate . . . and of course I love eating it," Street tells Spy. "My sister is the real baker in our family so I need to show her, big sis is hot on her heels."

For the Showstopper challenge the celebrities are tasked with creating 3D biscuit scenes relating to a fond Christmas memory and this brings out some sweet stories of bygone festivities.