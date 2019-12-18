As the year comes to end, it's a good time to reminisce over what happened in the past 12 months.

And what better way to celebrate than watching New Zealand broadcasters' best blunders of 2019.

Kiwi news reporters have been caught red-faced over technical errors, awkward slip-ups, wardrobe malfunctions and cheeky passers-by.

Here's a look back on the best TV gaffe's caught on live television this year.

Advertisement

Technical error

While One New's midday presenter Daniel Faitaua tried to introduce a new segment, he faced a technical error that made things a bit awkward.

An awkward technical error happened to New Zealand's One News Midday presenter Daniel Faitaua when the auto cue wouldn't stop scrolling and forced a commercial break. Photo / One News

Earlier this year, he attempted to introduce a story about Cardinal George Pell, however the auto prompt continued to scroll and he asked audiences to "bear with" him while they got to the correct place.

Once it stopped he read out: "Still come at midday we are showing no mercy - no we're not," before quickly going to a commercial break.

Coopers Knob

An AM Show reporter doing a live cross had to pause for a moment to stop herself from laughing before introducing the town, Cooper's Knob.

The AM Show reporter had to pause to stop herself from laughing as she spoke about a fire near Coopers Knob. Photo / The AM Show

Erin Speedy was reporting on multiple fires which broke out in Christchurch's Port Hills overnight in March when she said the fire had reached a new area.

"It had burned both sides of the ridge line at Coopers," she said before pausing and sighing.

"At Coopers ... At Coopers Knob," she stumbled.

Greg who?

A Seven Sharp reporter was left red-faced after he called New Zealand's motorsport legend Greg Murphy the wrong name while at a McLaren car event.

Advertisement

A Seven Sharp journalist introduced his guest at a McLaren car event by the wrong name on-air. Photo / Seven Sharp

The reporter confidently called the driver his mate before introducing him as Brazilian race driver Ayrton Senna.

"Close! I am Greg Murphy, actually," he said to the camera.

Presenter wannabe

Newshub's Australian correspondent Conor Whitten was doing a live cross to New Zealand about the Cardinal George Pell case when a cheeky passerby pretended to present the news.

Newshub's Australian correspondent Conor Whitten was doing a live cross to New Zealand about the Cardinal George Pell case when a woman began to mimic him. Photo / Newshub

"Well the Crown's case comes down to this - that George Pell's victim should be believed," he said.

Meanwhile as he spoke a woman in a cap and sunglasses held up a pretend microphone as she mimicked every word Whitten said and bobbed her head along as she spoke.

'Funny You ask'

The Cafe was doing a segment on coffee art when an innocent rude remark left them laughing on-air.

A morning show in New Zealand was doing a segment on coffee art that left the presenters in fits of hysterical laughter. Photo / The Cafe

A fluffy cream cat was lying across two mugs, with it's behind over one mug and it's head over the other.

Eager to try the coffee one presenter said: "Do you want the butt or do you want the head?"

"Funny you ask, Mel," her co-anchor Mike Puru responded before the pair burst into hysterical laughter.

'Incest is my favourite'

Hayley Holt put her foot in it in a major way on Breakfast when she proudly announced that "incest is my favourite".

The Breakfast team were discussing this year's Oscar nominations which had just been announced, and came to discuss frontrunner The Favourite.

TVNZ Breakfast hosts were left in stitches after discussing a story when one of the journalists said she loved the incest element. Photo / TVNZ

She said: "I do love a period drama myself - a little bit of a historical drama, that's a bit of me. The outfits, the intrigue, the scandal..."

At that point Jack Tame interrupted adding: "The incest."

Then, with a completely straight face and folded arms, a deadpan Holt said: "The incest is my favourite bit!"

Her co-hosts lost it and, immediately realising her mistake, Holt said: "I take that back. I'm really sorry about that."

Matty McLean unhelpfully added: "I hope your brother's not watching."

And in the end Holt had only one option - she apologised.

"I'm sorry to anyone I may have offended, that was just a joke gone wrong."

Accidental f-bomb

The incest segment was not the only blunder she has faced this year.

In November, the TVNZ Breakfast show host dropped the f-bomb when she tried to answer a question about how the size of a wave is measured.

When she couldn't quite get the pronunciation, the word slipped out.

Hayley Holt says the F-word on live TV. Video / TVNZ

Holt was visibly shocked with her accidental swearing, covering her mouth and grabbing co-host John Campbell for support.

The moment passed without a hitch – that was until executive producer Jonathan Williams wandered on set.

Newsreader Jenny-May Coffin reassured Holt, telling her "you're human. It's okay".

She said duck

Holt apparently forgot she was broadcasting live-to-air when she dropped an f-bomb on Breakfast earlier in the year.

Holt was in the final minutes of the Breakfast broadcast when she made the mistake.

The presenter was playing a game involving blowing beer cups off a table using balloons when her frustrations boiled over.

Hayley Holt drops an f-bomb live on TVNZ Breakfast. / TVNZ

"What the hell?" she asked, before declaring: "What the f***?"

Co-hosts McLean and Tame quickly tried to cover for her, while Faitaua doubled over in a fit of giggles.

She said, 'duck,' she said, 'duck,' she said, 'duck'," declared Tame.

"Hayley don't lose your head please, keep control," urged McLean.

At the end of the game, Tame declared: "Just a quick PSA there: Hayley said, 'What the cluck' and we apologise for that."

Toni Street's 'boobgate'

Toni Street experienced an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on Seven Sharp that has left the New Zealand public very confused.

Talking about the ordeal on-air with co-hosts Laura McGoldrick and Sam Wallace, Street explained: "When I was on Seven Sharp I put on an outfit with my dear stylist and it looked fantastic standing up …"

"But when you sat down there were two darts underneath my breast area that ended up looking like big old saggy nips."

Street dubbed the incident "boobgate".

Wallace pointed out that the awkward placement of the darts did make Toni's bosom appear "udder-y".

Street agreed, adding: "It looks like I had giant breasts with these giant nipples and I feel like I have to clear up that they were not my nipples!

"There are still people this morning saying 'ah I hate to point this out but your nipples are really big and saggy' … No, they're not mine!"

Toni Street's unfortunate 'Seven Sharp' wardrobe malfunction. Video / The Hits

Thankfully, Street could see the funny side of it all, saying "I love it when my boobs get talked about. In fact, I think this is the first time it's happened, so it's great times."

Mark Richardson accidental outing

In October, Richardson apologised on The AM show after he outed co-host Ryan Bridge's sexuality on live TV and radio.

The AM show hosts Amanda Gillies and Richardson were discussing collector's items when Gillies asked Bridge if he collected anything.

Mark Richardson has apologised on the AM show after he accidentally outed co-host Ryan Bridge's sexuality on live TV and radio. Video / The AM Show / Three

But before he could answer the question, Richardson butted in and said "ex-boyfriends" - leaving Bridge, who has never discussed his sexuality on-air, scrambling to respond.

Following Richardson's gaffe, Bridge came forward to confirm he is gay, saying he never spoke about it because it's "not that interesting".

"Yes, it's true, I'm gay. There we go, it's out there. God that was awkward."