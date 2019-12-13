Marc Ellis and partner, Italian beauty Linda Codegoni, are expecting baby No 2 in March.

The loved-up pair had their first child last year and Spy hears they are over the moon about welcoming a second.

Codegoni, 39, who trained as a beauty therapist and Ayurvedic therapist in her homeland was showing and glowing on Wednesday night when she held a product launch at the couple's Look Lab Medispa in Westmere, a spa that specialises in luxury treatments.

Ellis, at 48, has never looked better, fit and ready to welcome his fourth child. He has two children under 10 with former wife Agustina Mon. Ellis and Mon, a jewellery designer, split in 2016 after nine years of marriage.

In 2011 Ellis made a reported $18 million after selling the Charlie's Juice business he founded with partner Stefan Lepionka to the Japanese brewing giant Asahi for $100m.

Shortly after, in 2014, he got embroiled in a long-running spat with a neighbour over a shared driveway in the prestigious gated community of Matiatia Estate on Waiheke Island where the former sports star had built a luxury holiday house.

Marc Ellis' former property on Waiheke

The dispute would go all the way to the High Court where neighbour, the jazz singer Briar Ross, was acquitted on appeal of 'intentional damage' after tearing down a wall and leaving the rubble on Ellis' side of the driveway. Ellis sold the property two years later in 2017 for $8.2 million.

Last year the former All Black and TV larrikin, sold his Auckland penthouse for just under $4 million and he and Codegoni moved into a more family-friendly villa in Westmere, the couple's spa is nicely positioned within the large complex, allowing a perfect work/life balance and the pitter patter of tiny feet.