The Project NZ host Kanoa Lloyd has hit back at a seller who left her "creepy" and aggressive text messages when she tried to buy firewood from him.

On her Instagram story, the former Sticky TV host shared screenshots of the bizarre exchange, captioning the first photo: "Why do women have to deal with this?!!!"

In the first message, Lloyd tried to organise a time for him to deliver when she got a shocking reply.

"Can deliver you early this daylight evening if home ... googled and viewed your Leon Wratt interview ... oku he talavou (you're very good looking [in] Tongan)," the seller wrote.

Photo / Instagram

Unimpressed with the creepy message, Lloyd snapped back and cancelled her order.

"I'm sure you think you're just being nice. But imagine if a stranger, who knew your address messages your daughter or sister and said they'd googled her and she was good looking? It's not cool man," she wrote.

She also added the caption: "I just wanted some firewood ya know? Now a creep knows where I live."

Photo / Instagram

Things then became heated, as the seller sent back an aggressive reply.

"What the hell! No offence intended Kanoa! You choose to send with Mediaworks smashed all over your email," he wrote.

"Cease being so bloody precious and conclude this purchase please."

Lloyd texted back that she is allowed to use whatever email she wants without people like him being a creep.

"I'm not paying you anything and I'm blocking your number now. Bye."

Photo / Instagram

She also added the caption: "Of course it's my fault", taking aim at the seller for victim-blaming.