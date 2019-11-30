Who is tennis-mad Sir Elton John courting for his stay in Auckland next year?

John is travelling with his husband David Furnish and their two sons for his nearly four-month stint Downunder. The question is, when he is in New Zealand for two weeks from February 4th , will he put the family up in a flash Auckland home with a tennis court?

Last week, as John was due to arrive in Perth for the first of his Australian leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that his minders were already in Sydney scouting for a fabulous home with a huge tennis court.

The SMH's speculative short-list included a colonial mansion in Woollahra, which Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness previously stayed in. But given that palatial property lacked a tennis court, its prospects as John's pick was not looking so favourable.

Real estate pundits in the know went uncharacteristically quiet when contacted on the topic, furthering speculation that on John's arrival in Godzone, he will want a suburban residence and not the Presidential suite at one of Auckland's 5-star hotels.

We hear John has friends on Waiheke, so one of the mansion owners equipped with a tennis court over on the island could be in for a rental windfall.

The most perfect choice would have been the former home of Sir John Key in Parnell which had the security and all-important private tennis court.

But that property was carved up, with Key selling his St Stephens Ave mansion and keeping the tennis court for the smart new pad he was building next door.

One of the city's most stately homes - that also has one of its most private tennis courts - on Auckland's Remuera Rd would fit the bill for the extravagant Rocket Man singer.

Property developers Paula and Simon Herbert sold it last year for a whopping $25.5 million to a family from China.

The sprawling multi-million dollar Westmere house that new Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell and wife Sharon Hunter own and previously rented out to movie star Jason Statham is perfect for John's security and privacy needs, but sadly (much like the Woollahra property) lacks a tennis court.

One thing for sure is when the tennis-loving John hits town, we are more likely to see him take a selfie with Kiwi star of the court Michael Venus, than an All Black or a Black Cap.