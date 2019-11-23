United States correspondent for 1 News, Rebecca Wright is coming home in the New Year and has landed a journalist role with Sunday.

Wright has shone in the role since she moved with her husband, camera man Cameron Williams and baby daughter Scarlett at the beginning of 2017. The trio also took their wheaten terrier with them.

Wright has been involved in the most electric political times in recent memory since Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

The 38-year-old has reported many natural disasters, the rise of the #MeToo movement, too many mass shootings, the war in Syria, numerous Oscar awards, and reported on the 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda.

"I can't wait to join the Sunday team, they're such a formidable team of talented reporters, producers and camera-operators who week after week produce phenomenal work," says Wright.

"I've done my time here. I'm really looking forward to stretching in a new direction and getting the chance to go 'in-depth' on the programme."

She says New Zealand has been an oasis in her mind when New York has seemed gruelling and relentless and she can't wait to get back to the beach, decompress and discover how it's grown and changed in the almost three years she has been gone.

"It has been such a wild ride and so fascinating to have been here at this time, when America is really locked in an almighty battle over what it stands for as a country.

"Tensions here are running high on so many issues, and it's made me think really deeply in ways I didn't expect. Mostly I've loved getting out into the country, and talking to regular Americans about what they believe and why - it's always surprising but always a healthy reminder, that nothing is black and white.

"It's time for a new adventure and 2020 is looking very exciting for me."