Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's husband Clarke Gayford has said hosting Stephen Colbert during his New Zealand visit was a 'great pleasure.'

In a photo posted of the pair to his Instagram account, the fishing show presenter joked the reason for Colbert's visit was because of "his quest to become 'The Newest Zealander.'"

He added: "Despite not owning any jandals can report he passed mandatory Fishes of NZ test with flying colours."

The photo shows a relaxed Gayford in typical Kiwi fashion of shorts, a t-shirt, and jandals next to Colbert in a suit as they pose next to a framed 'Fishes of New Zealand' print.

Colbert, who hosts The Late Show, spent his recent six-day visit to New Zealand filming a series for his talk show. The series airs all this week.

The series will include an interview with PM Jacinda Ardern and also features a trip to Hobbiton with Sir Peter Jackson.

Taxpayers fit the $100,000 bill for the star's visit, but Tourism New Zealand says they expect "a significant return on investment."

The Late Show airs in New Zealand weeknights at 11.40pm on Prime.