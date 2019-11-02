After a few bumpy years former All Black Ali Williams has found happiness and is dating billionaire toy-business sibling Anna Mowbray.

Spy understands the pair have been seeing one another on and off for about six months.

Williams split from wife Casey Green late last year after 14 years together. Williams and Green have two young daughters and Mowbray has three young children from a former marriage.

READ MORE:

• The art of the celebrity divorce announcement

• Angelina Jolie opens up about aftermath of divorce from Brad Pitt

• Hunger Games star Sam Claflin splits from wife Laura Haddock

• Liam Hemsworth pops up on brother's Instagram following Miley Cyrus split

Advertisement

Speculation has surrounded Williams and Mowbray for months. This week they were seen enjoying a good time together in Tokyo — but both declined to comment on their relationship.

Whispers started on the growing friendship between Williams and Mowbray in April this year, when they were spotted together at the Hong Kong Sevens. The pair were spotted again when Williams was seen cheering on Mowbray's young son at a Saturday game of rugby.

Mowbray, 36, is one of the owners and CFO/COO of ZURU, the billion dollar Kiwi toy company that has had massive growth over the last five years. The blonde business dynamo is based in Hong Kong and travels extensively on business and often returns to New Zealand and stays in Coatesville at the 'Toy Mansion' which she owns with her brothers Matt and Nick.

The house, formerly known as the Chrisco Mansion and the Dotcom Mansion after previous tenants Richard Bradley of Chrisco and Kim Kim Dotcom, is now called Mahoenui Valley.

Ali Williams was formerly married to Casey Green. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

This year the NBR Richlist estimated the siblings' fortune at $3b.

Anna Mowbray, Ali Williams and Nick Mowbray in Tokyo. Photo / Supplied

Anna Mowbray with her brothers Nick (L) and Mat (R). The trio are the founders of successful toy company ZURU and own the Coatesville mansion previously owned by Kim Dotcom. Photo / Supplied

Williams, 38, has been in Japan wearing his former All Blacks' hat networking the numerous Rugby World Cup functions. He works for Sky TV on sports opinion and commentary and has international business commitments that, it is understood, he has tailored so he and Mowbray can see each other amid their busy work commitments.

A source close to the couple said they were happy together and the most important thing for them both was stability for their families, and that people in general were happy for them.

Green declined to comment except to say she is enjoying life out of the spotlight and her focus is her children.