Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry is sitting at the top of a celebrity cocktail list at a chic Auckland restaurant — and she is saying "cheers" to that.

Cibo in Parnell has created the cocktail list as part of its celebration of 25 years serving well-heeled diners.

Television personality Hilary Barry, aviator Jean Batten, opera diva Kiri Te Kanawa, make–up queen Suzanne Paul, megastar choreographer Parris Goebel, Olympian Lisa Carrington and Cibo's head chef Kate Fay make up the cocktail list.

Barry says she is flattered to have a cocktail named after her, which she thinks is a first.

"The team at Cibo checked on a few flavour preferences with me first and then settled on a combination that I think sounds delicious," Barry tells Spy.

Barry is fond of a mojito and likes gin-based concoctions. She loves pears, raspberries and pineapple.

The result is The Hilary Barry #hilzbaz — a mix of Hendricks, cranberry, passionfruit and prosecco.

Barry says she will be in to try one, possibly two if Mr B is driving.

"Cibo is a fabulous spot and I'd love to wish them a very hearty and happy birthday," she says.

The Suzanne Paul is a mix of cachaca, mint, grapefruit and tonic — but the infomercial star tells Spy she isn't a fan of grapefruit.

"It's the first time I have ever had a cocktail named after me. I'm very flattered, it's an honour to be in the company of those other fabulous women," says Paul.

"I'm not really that fussed on grapefruit, so it might be a bit sour for me. I imagine with the mint as well, it would be quite refreshing ... hopefully that's why they named it after me, because I'm refreshing, not because I'm sour," she says.

For tequila lovers, the Parris Goebel mixed with peach and lime might just become a party mixer to get folks dancing this summer.

Maitre d' Jeremy Turner, who has been with Cibo since it opened in 1994, says the restaurant's success comes from making sure customers have a truly magic time that is different each time they visit.

Last weekend Cibo's best customers enjoyed all shades of pink at their 25th birthday celebrations with a degustation menu complemented by seven rosé Champagnes.