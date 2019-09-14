New Zealand top model Georgia Fowler isn't letting the demise of the Victoria's Secret show shadow her stellar career. This week she made headlines wearing head-turning ensembles at New York Fashion Week.

The 2019 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has reportedly been cancelled amid speculation that the bra and knickers brand needs to be more "woke" and inclusive.

It would have been Fowler's fourth turn for the brand, but she is not letting the setback slow her down.

Last week she was at Burning Man in Nevada with good friend Poppy Delevingne, the British actress and model and older sister of supermodel Cara. And on Sunday, the pair were centre court at Flushing Meadows as guests of Ralph Lauren to watch Rafael Nadal defeat Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.

Georgia Fowler and Poppy Delevingne at Burning Man Sourced from the instagram account of @poppydelevingne 7 September 2019

However, it was Saturday night's Harper's Bazaar ICONS party at The Plaza where Fowler, in a cheeky ensemble, stole the flashbulbs and international headlines from fellow Victoria's Secret models Adriana Lima and Romee Strijd.

Fowler wore a strapless black and gold playsuit with playful swathes of gold satin across the hips flowing into a long train behind. The 27-year-old attended the party with her best friend, British top model Megan Williams.

As well as the best NYFW parties, Fowler also hit the catwalk for top designers including STAUD Clothing and LaQuan Smith.