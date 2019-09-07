Comedian Alice Snedden has scooped on the honour of hosting this year's Huawei New Zealand Television Awards — shunting aside Oliver Driver who has presented for the past two years.

Snedden, hot off a recent stint at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where she has been part of the Kiwi comedy invasion of the UK, said she was excited about the role.

"I never dreamed that one day I would be at the TV Awards, in large part because I had not heard of them," Snedden told Spy from holiday in Greece.

"Now that I know they're real, I'm excited to be there hosting, circumventing the traditional, much harder route of making award-nominated work. I'm thrilled to be a part of this great night and looking forward to the challenge of both hosting the awards and finding something to wear now that Miss Crabb has closed down."

With the new host comes a new venue — the awards are moving up the road from the Civic to the newly refurbished Aotea Centre.

Event organisers have received more than 500 entries across news, drama, comedy, reality, documentary and more. Judges will hand out 38 awards at the glittering ceremony in November.

And Spy understands there are no hard feelings from Driver — it's a sure bet that he'll be in the audience as he has recently taken on a new co-producer job on the set of Shortland Street.