New Zealand's wealthiest bachelor Harry Hart is off the market after finding love with Australian entertainer Cartier Lee.

Hart — son of the country's richest man, Graeme Hart, and wife Robyn — has been dating 22-year-old Lee since at least January when Spy first spotted them together at the Karaka Million at the Auckland Racing Club.

Since then things have become serious with the two globe-trotting together, almost like a pre-engagement honeymoon.

Hart's family is worth $10 billion and he has found a good transtasman financial match in Lee, the daughter of Brisbane cattle baron and Aussie rich-lister Trevor and former Sydney fashion designer Keri Craig-Lee, who has been dubbed by the Aussie press Queensland's Empress of Style.

Advertisement

Harry Hart and Cartier Lee. Photo / Instagram

"These days, she is a globetrotting grande dame, a role to which she brings the same zest and ambition that made her a force in the rag trade," the Sydney Morning Herald wrote of Craig-Lee last year.

"Whether drinking martinis on the deck of her superyacht on the Mediterranean, or whooping it up with US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs at his New Year's Eve bash on the Caribbean Island of St Barts, or flying first-class from Los Angeles to Brisbane with 20 pieces of luggage weighing a total of 600kg, she is living proof that the pursuit of glamour can be a career in itself."

The apple hasn't fallen far from the tree. Lee has a passion for high-end fashion and jewellery. She graduated from the Tisch School of the Arts in New York in May and has been inseparable from Hart since, travelling NZ and the world to exotic locations.

Hart took her to one of his family's favourite vacation spots, Aspen Snowmass, with the couple taking a jeep and riding through the Colorado wilderness.

Lee, represented by former American Idol Judge Randy Jackson for her music and Magnolia Entertainment for her acting, has more than 80,000 Instagram followers and has been documenting her travels and relationship with Hart — with lots of love hearts and cute comments.

When the pair jetted back to Auckland last month, they posed head-to-toe in high-end labels for Instagram. Lee captioned the photo, "You had me at hello," with a romantic emoji.

Harry Hart and Cartier Lee. Photo / Instagram

Not long after, they flew on an impressive private jet to the Bahamas, where Lee showed her followers golf, massages, scuba diving and swimming with baby sharks.

What could be next as the northern hemisphere vacation season winds down to an end?

Advertisement

Both Hart and Lee love the Mediterranean, their parents often dock their massive superyachts there: sounds like the perfect place to pop the question.