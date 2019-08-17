The countdown is on: Silver Fern Kayla Cullen will soon walk down the aisle with Cronulla Sharks' player Shaun Johnson.

Cullen has been living with Johnson in Sydney since June and juggling wedding plans from there. While she is quiet on exactly when and where the duo will be married, she opened up about her wedding prep this week to Spy.

As well as supporting Johnson in his games, maintaining fitness, great skin, hair and perfect teeth are her main goals ahead of the nuptials. On top of her already active lifestyle, Cullen walks the dogs, has recently taken up Pilates at a boutique studio in Menai, southern Sydney and also loves Bikram yoga.

"I'm a big fan of looking after my skin so I can feel comfortable wearing less makeup," she says.

Advertisement

"I've recently started taking a more holistic approach to taking care of my skin and have been seeing a naturopath here in Sydney, which I have found really helpful. It has made the most difference in the condition of my skin."

She has also embraced only using cruelty-free and organic skincare and makeup. Her hair and makeup is booked for the big day and she has taken inspiration and tips from her long-time hairdresser, Auckland CBD-based Chloe Zara.

All eyes will be on her beaming smile as Cullen is having her teeth straightened. In a world overflowing with "influencing", Cullen has signed up with Invisalign as an ambassador.

Preparations for her bridal party of four, netball alumnae, Tuāinē Keenan, Phoenix Karaka, Kaity Alexander and Darrell Tapa'au, are also in train.

"Organising my bridesmaids from Sydney has been a breeze as they are really helpful and willing to lend a hand wherever they can. I'm quite lucky as all my bridesmaids are around about the same size as me and we all wear size 10 shoes. I also ordered all the bridesmaid dresses off the rack in the same size as they are quite a relaxed and easy fitting dress."

She is having her own dress custom-made but is keeping the designer and the look a secret until her big day.

Cullen is loving life in Cronulla and says living close to the beach is a dream.



"I have come to realise Sydney is huge and the traffic is pretty similar to Auckland. We have a great little support crew here and have found our favourite little spots to eat and shop so it's all coming together nicely."

The couple have two bulldogs, Ella from Auckland and a new male addition, King Taco.

Advertisement

While settling into Sydney life, Cullen has put her own touch on their apartment and is a fan of Ikea furniture. She has decluttered the five full suitcases she took to Sydney and is selling her clothes on Instagram.