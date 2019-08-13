Our very own Sam Wallace is amongst the Kiwi star contestants of Celebrity Treasure Island - which debuts on TVNZ 2 this Sunday!

Ahead of the first episode, it seems there are a few rumours going around and so Laura McGoldrick and Toni Street decided to run some by Sammy to see what he had to say about them.

Toni went straight for the one that "worried" her the most, which suggests "one contestant loses the plot completely after being pushed to the max".

"Is this you?" Toni asked her co-host.

"I don't think that's me," Sam honestly replied. "I think that's another contestant."

Laura then asked about the rumour that "some of the men weren't very woke and were perceived as sexist by other competitors".

To which Sam replied that he was "hard and honest" on all the contestants, both male and female and that he didn't think that made him "less woke".

Laura then joked, "I don't know Sam, in this current climate you'll probably go to jail of the back of that line."

The cast of Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / supplied

The one rumour Sam did admit to being about him was that he "soon realise there are a lot of strong women in the show who are a force to be reckoned with".

"Look I work with two smart, intelligent and capable women …" Sam said before Toni interrupted to jokingly add: "And we will throw you under the bus if you have shamed us on national TV."

Watch Sam and the other Celebrity Treasure Island stars hunt for $100,000 worth of buried treasure this Sunday 18 at 7pm, as well as Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.

