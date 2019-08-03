It is the most talked-about haircut in the country — All Black star Jack Goodhue's mullet.

Late last month, while visiting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Beehive with fellow ABs, Goodhue said the PM was a fan of his mullet. When someone questioned whether she really said she liked his mullet, the PM chipped in on his Instagram feed and said, "Pretty much."

Last year, Goodhue's mullet had company, with other members of the ABs sporting the haircut (also known as the Mississippi Mud Flap and the Beaver Paddle), including Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, and Beauden and Jordie Barrett.

Goodhue's is the last neck scruff left unchopped. Beauden Barrett's was gone well before his January wedding.

Goodhue, 24, has indicated he will marry 21-year-old Sophia Eblett before Christmas. He announced his engagement from Kawakawa during a break from playing for the Crusaders in April, posting to Instagram: "Kept the training up over the bye week with a few lunges #shesaidyes".

The young Christchurch-based couple, who we understand met last year, both have a love of the outdoors, walking, and share a firm religious faith.

On her Instagram profile, Eblett quotes a proverb from the Bible about grace, and mid-last month Goodhue was a special guest in Christchurch at ARISE — a conference that "helps people get closer to Heaven".

Goodhue was on a panel with Pastor Ben Kendrew, billed as a talk about Life and Faith as an All Black.

The couple have recently been looking for wedding venues.

On social media some fans have begged him to keep the mullet, while others have told him to ditch it before the wedding.

He did not respond to Spy's questioning over whether the style would stay, even when Spy told him that we had kept our mullet as best man at our own brother's wedding.

- Ricardo Simich