Kiwi actor Martin Henderson's next project has him working closer to home on an Aussie TV series.

It's been a busy year for the ex-pat Hollywood-based star; he filmed Netflix soap Virgin River in Canada at the start of this year and next up he stars in The Gloaming, understood to be currently filming in Tasmania.

The Gloaming, in which the 44-year-old plays Gareth McAvaney, also features Kiwi actress Rena Owen. The eerie premise of the eight-part series is a police murder mystery that turns ghostly as political corruption and shady business dealings intertwine with sinister crimes and the occult.

The Gloaming was created by Victoria Madden and is produced by Madden and John Molloy, in partnership with Disney's ABC Studios International, who will distribute it overseas.

In Virgin River, 44-year-old Henderson plays Jack Sheridan, an ex-Marine commander who moves to a small Californian town in search of a peaceful life. That series also stars Kiwi actor Daniel Gillies and is due on Netflix soon, while The Gloaming is set for an early 2020 release. The last TV series in which Henderson appeared in Australia was Rake in 2012.

Henderson was nicknamed McKiwi after starring in the globally-popular US drama Grey's Anatomy.

- Ricardo Simich