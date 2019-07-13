The rumour mill is circulating at TVNZ about a potential reboot of cult TV sports show Game of Two Halves.

A Spy source tells us that internal discussions have begun over filming a pilot for a new version of the show — which first aired in 1999.

If all went well, the show could be given a new lease of life in time for the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in Japan in September.

Former All Black Marc Ellis. Photo / New Zealand Herald.

TVNZ won't be drawn on the potential reprisal of the show, saying in a statement: "We're still finalising our programming around Rugby World Cup 2019. We'll be announcing the full schedule soon, but it's safe to say there will be great shows for rugby fans in the mix."

Game of Two Halves saw two teams, featuring Marc Ellis, Matthew Ridge, Martin Devlin and Mike King, plus two weekly guests, squaring off over their sports knowledge.

Guests on the show included Olympian Barbara Kendall, ex-Silver Fern and ex-Black Fern Louisa Wall and sports reporter and now Newstalk ZB Afternoons co-host Phil Gifford.

If the reboot goes ahead, it will definitely be in need of a new host to replace former quiz-master Tony Veitch.

High-profile internal candidates could include former Black Fern and ex-commentator Melodie Robinson (middle). Photo / Getty Images

High-profile internal candidates could include former Black Fern and ex-commentator Melodie Robinson and ex-Sky Sport commentator Melodie Robinson and Scotty Stevenson.

Robinson joined TVNZ earlier this year as its general manager, sport and events; with part of her role to lead the sport and event strategies over the network's coverage of the Rugby World Cup, the 2020 Paralympic Games and the 2021 America's Cup.

Stevenson ditched Sky Sport late last year for a joint role with TVNZ and Spark; including leading coverage of the Rugby World Cup and working on 1NEWS Sport.