It seems the rift between New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde and US pop-star Taylor Swift has finally been repaired.

Several years ago the duo were incredibly close, with Lorde hanging out backstage at Swift gigs in 2015. She also described Swift at the time as her "best bud".

But the pair's close bond appeared tested after Lorde said in an interview in 2017 that the relationship was "like having a friend with very specific allergies".

Taylor Swift and Lorde at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

"There are certain places you can't go together, certain things that you can't do," she told the Guardian. "There are different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an auto-immune disease."

She later tweeted that what she had said was "really insensitive" adding she was "sorry".

However, the damage appeared to be done, with Swift leaving out any of Lorde's songs from a Spotify playlist of her favourite tracks.

But last week the pair were apparently together again, with American media reporting Swift, Lorde and female American rock trio Haim were spotted exiting a plane in New York.

The group hid themselves from waiting paparazzi by covering their heads with umbrellas.

Fans shared the pap photos on Wednesday, with some suggesting Lorde was in the US to prepare to start promoting her upcoming third studio album.

Last month she wrote on social media that album number three as "in the oven".