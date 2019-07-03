Rare video footage of Lorde has surfaced on the internet showing the pop star performing in a play when she was just 12-years-old.

The video, posted by Twitter fan account Lorde fix, is from 10 years ago when the future chart topper had a starring role in the play Fairytale the Musical. The footage shows her wearing fairy wings and stretching both her acting and singing chops.

"Newly unearthed VIDEO!!!" the excitable tweet reads. "Young Ella singing in her local drama group's musical - 10 yrs ago"

Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, played the role of Dusty the Fairy in the production put on by her old drama school, Devonport Drama.

The footage surfaced a mere two days after Lorde had popped into her old drama school to watch their new production of the same play. Afterwards she even posed for a photo with the current wand holder.

Lorde and the current wand holder. Photo: Devonport Drama's Facebook page

Devonport Drama owner Geoff Allen shared the photo on Facebook, writing "Surprise audience at Devonport Drama's Fairytale The Musical yesterday. Lorde played the same role as Lucy in first production 10 years ago (and she even baked me shortbread.) "

Sadly, Allen did not post a photo of Lorde's baking.