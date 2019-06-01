Last weekend, former TV host Sally Ridge made headlines once again — this time for a court ruling about her break-up from fellow real estate agent Warren Fenning.

The pair, who officially split in early 2017, were in a dispute over a residential property in Herne Bay. Fenning was arguing the property was held on trust for him, although it was owned by Ridge as a trustee of the 24 Trust. The case was due for trial last month, but Fenning withdrew the claim and Ridge sought court costs and was awarded $33,673 by the High Court at Auckland.

It's fair to say 49-year-old Ridge does not seek headlines anymore, — 31 years in the public eye can do that to you. Reviewing four of her high-profile relationships, all have garnered media attention.

Matthew Ridge, Adam Parore, Warren Feng and Glenn Cotterill. Photo / Supplied

In 1988 she married Matthew Ridge when they were both 18. He was an uncapped All Black transitioning into a career in rugby league, she was a young woman from Tauranga with an eye for design.

In 1990 they moved to Sydney where Matthew played for the Manly Sea Eagles. The births of daughter Jaime, now 25, and son Boston, 22, would follow, as would dozens of magazine stories before the couple called it quits back in Auckland in 2001.

Matthew ended up with Eric Watson's former wife Nicky Watson (now Nicola Robinson-Evans) before getting into a relationship and having a son with former TrueBliss singer Carly Binding. He is now married to model Chloe Liggins, with whom he has a 17-month-old son.

In 2003 Sally Ridge would date another sportsman, former Black Cap Adam Parore, now 48.

The pair's seven-year relationship would start as gossip fodder in magazines, but it soon became newspaper headlines regarding property development disputes. They were engaged and had two children, Astin, now 14, and Mclane, 12. They broke up in 2010, fuelling gossip and innuendo across town.

Adam Parore and Sally began dating in 2003. Photo / Getty Images

Ridge moved on and in 2012, she and Jaime appeared in their own reality show The Ridges, which featured the family moving into a 13-bedroom former boarding house in Herne Bay, and the trials and tribulations of fame for mother and daughter.

Ridge and Parore continued to stay the headlines. In 2014, Ridge was ordered to pay her former partner more than $100,000 in costs following her failed, four-year court bid to gain half of his business — Small Business Accounting NZ — following their break-up.

She was then also ordered to pay a further $6000 in court costs.

Between the reality show and the Parore court battle, Ridge found love with former printing business owner Warren Fenning, himself recently split from his socialite wife Carita Fenning. He would move into the boarding house that would evolve into a luxury two-dwelling abode. The pair both became real estate agents and briefly marketed themselves together.

In early 2017, Spy reported their five-year relationship was over. By August, Ridge had moved on with lad-done-good-in-Auckland Glenn Cotterill, also formerly from Tauranga, nicknamed The Grocer. He has enjoyed a successful supermarket career making multi-millions of dollars.

Two years later and the pair are enjoying life to the max. It looks like Ridge has finally found her life-long match with number four. Last year they attended Boston's 21st at Matthew and his new wife Chloe's home in East Auckland. The pair enjoy boating and skiing and travel extensively. This year they were with Cotterill's family in the US, before enjoying time with Boston and Los Angeles-based Jaime and her boyfriend, social media guy Tommy Bates, in Hawaii en route home.

This week Ridge and Cotterill were sunning themselves in Fiji. We wonder who will get engaged first, Sally and Glenn or Jaime and Tommy?