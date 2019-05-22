Kiwi star Millie Elder-Holmes debuted a brand new piece of body art and it makes quite the statement.

The 31-year-old lifestyle and wellness guru took to Instagram to share a photo of herself standing next to her new man in front of the Parthenon (Acropolis) in Athens, Greece, showing off her brand new neck tattoo.

The ink - which covers her entire throat - is an intricate black mandala featuring geometric shapes styled to look like a cuff necklace.

Millie explained that she decided to get the tattoo – which adds to her existing "88" tat that she had on her suprasternal notch - to celebrate her birthday.

"Celebrated my birthday this year with a neck tattoo," she wrote. "I'm in Athens for three days with my partner for a romantic getaway and aside from having the most amazing time, I have seen 11.11 / 22.22 and 3.33 each day and heard my dad's favourite song 'pale blue eyes' at dinner tonight ...

"I have to say I am in such happy and content place right now, I feel FULL and this birthday has made me realise how thankful I am for where I am and the people I have in my life."

"A few years back I never imagined I could even laugh or be happy. But here I am. Cheers to 31 and many more! Thank you to everyone for the messages and wishes."

The body art was done by a Greek tattoo artist named Otheser, from the Darkside Tattoo Society tattoo studio.

This is just the latest ink to grace the tattooed beauty's body. Millie is known to have a variety of stunning tattoos covering her stomach, back and legs, as well as a few smaller works on her arms and hands.

This article was originally published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.