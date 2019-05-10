Rose Matafeo has made her US television debut with a stand-up set on the US talk show Conan, hosted by late-night legend Conan O'Brien.

Matafeo performed a set in which she discussed why it was a "tough year to be a straight woman".

"It's absolutely devastating to be honest because it's the worst of all of them," she jokes.

"It's the worst gender/sexuality combination I think you can get. It's the one that reflects the poorest decision making skills out there.

"What that means is that given all of the options in the world, we still went for dudes. What? How do we defend that choice, especially at a time like this?

"To still like dudes in 2019, it almost feels like trying to recommend a restaurant that has given you food poisoning eight times."

Before her set, Matafeo posted a photo of herself by her dressing room, posing in a "two piece matching knit outfit".

yes I AM wearing a two piece matching knit outfit on Conan tomorrow night, thank you for asking!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cLUhnh6OU3 — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) May 8, 2019

Matafeo's set has been met with praise back home in New Zealand and abroad, with one US viewer saying he "loved" the Kiwi star's set.

First time enjoying your comedy, @Rose_Matafeo —the wife and I loved you! Please come visit Seattle! — Commie Bot (@CommieBot1) May 10, 2019

This lady is funny. Rose Matafeo: It’s A Tough Year To Be A Straight Woman https://t.co/5dvMC181KU via @YouTube — Cory Trowley (@dontcallmevikki) May 10, 2019

“I’ve come here tonight dressed as a neck-tie”.. @Rose_Matafeo humbly killing it on #CONAN 🔥 https://t.co/C5C2lYu2wV — Noelle McCarthy (@noellevivien) May 10, 2019

If you’re unfamiliar with @Rose_Matafeo, she’s a brill comedian, and you should check this out. https://t.co/ZUQTDdV0Iu — Ken Plume (@KenPlume) May 10, 2019

Just tearing up on a plane that just landed in Palmerston North watching @Rose_Matafeo absolutely storm this!! Oh my god, she is so good!!! 😍😍😍😍🙌🏼 https://t.co/an9Gftgqym — Eli Matthewson (@EliMatthewson) May 10, 2019