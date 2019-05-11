Gorgeous Kiwi actress Elizabeth Dowden has married in an intimate Beverley Hills wedding.

The 26-year-old former Westside star decided to try her luck by moving to Hollywood — and found love with director/producer Matthew Felker.

Dowden, whose credits include Roman Empire and American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story is walking on air since her nuptials.

"We had a very small wedding with only a few of our closest friends. We got married in Beverly Hills and had the reception at the Hotel Bel-Air," she tells Spy.

"My dress was vintage Chanel, with vintage Chanel heels. Matt's suit was Dolce and Gabbana."

Elizabeth Dowden. Photo / Marissa Charlwood

The couple's Maltese-cross dog, Rosie, was dressed in a tux by Barc Jacobs. The nuptials made the Hollywood Reporter pages.

The three of them live an idyllic life in a Hollywood Hills' home, which Dowden says is so peaceful that you wouldn't even know you were in Los Angeles.

Felker, 39, previously dated actresses Selma Blair and Minnie Driver. He knew he had found "the one" when he met Dowden two and a half years ago. He is currently involved in two documentaries — one on burlesque performer Dita Von Teese.

Dowden, who is on the wheel of Hollywood auditions, recently won a best actress award at the Flicks London film festival for Eric Hanged Himself.

Last year the couple came to NZ when Dowden was filming Westside. They even picked up their engagement ring at Partridge Jewellers in Auckland. Another visit is on the cards but not before a honeymoon in the Maldives.

By Ricardo Simich