ZM breakfast host Vaughan has revealed his wife's sneaky shopping habit, which can helpfully help others to catch out their partner.

On Friday, when the show's hosts asked callers to tell them when they have caught their partner out, Vaughan decided to share his own experience.

He told listeners how Shardé got away with buying clothes at the retail store Decjuba for a long time before how he caught her out.

When he noticed his wife making peculiar store purchases on their online banking statements, he asked her about them — and she came up with a "genius" lie.

"She was semi-regularly buying stuff from there," Vaughan said.

"So I was like 'is this food?' and she was like 'yes'."

ZM co-host Megan praised his wife for the sneaky hack.

"Hats off to [Shardé], I never considered that an option. That is so genius," Megan said as Fletch laughed in the background.

Vaughan revealed he thought the shop was a grocery store like a Farro Fresh.

"You buy from somewhere you don't know the name of ... I just assumed it was a greengrocer," he said.

Presumably, someone broke the news to Vaughan that it's actually a clothing store.