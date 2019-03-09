Forget thinking about who is going to take to the stage for Dancing with the Stars — the real stars have confirmed they'll be back.

California-based trio Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Rachel White and Julz Tocker were a breath of fresh air in the judging seats last season and will retake their chairs for the reality show.

Kiwi Tocker and White were in New Zealand during the summer, fueling speculation they had been forgiven for their rogue end-of-season party last year.

The three judges threw themselves a party for friends and media without MediaWorks permission.

Advertisement

Head judge Sacre-Dallerup says she'll get the naughty step out if her more argumentative counterparts get out of line again.

"I'm going to have to come up with a plan. I adore them both and I know they respect each other deep down, but they just get so passionate about the performance," she said.

Tocker says he can't wait to see family in Wellington and has fallen big time for Auckland. He says the three will party down at the Viaduct again and he can't wait to return to their favourite bar HeadQuarters, the scene of their infamous party.

White is arriving next month and is delighted that her Kiwi husband, LA gym owner Stuart, will join her for some of the time.

"I am so, so, so pleased and excited that my Kiwi hubby will be visiting me while I'm in NZ this season. We haven't decided exactly what we will do and where we will go, there are so many amazing spots in NZ I want to explore."

This will be the third season Three has had the DWTS franchise and it is one of the network's highest rating shows.

Cast announcements are understood to be a few weeks away. The only confirmed dancer so far, Mike McRoberts, is expected to recover from a knee injury in time — and there are hopeful whispers that Art Green may step in for his new wife Matilda after she pulled out of the coming season after falling pregnant.

White insists the judges are also in the dark.

"I want it to be a surprise, I don't want to know much about these celebs ahead of time, so this way I can be as fair and clear of judgement and focus solely on the dancing."