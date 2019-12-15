Police have formally released four further names of victims who died and have been identified following the volcanic eruption on Whakaari / White Island.

Australians Jessica Richard, 20, Jason David Griffiths, 33, Martin Berend Hollander and Kristine Elizabeth, 45 have all formally been confirmed dead.

Brisbane mother Julie Richards and her daughter, Jessica, 20, had earlier been identified last week as the first two Australians killed in the Whakaari/White Island volcano disaster on Wednesday.

The victims' family were contacted that morning with the news, and friend and spokesman John Mickel said they were "devastated".

Australians Julie Richards and her daughter Jessica have been named by police as two of those killed in the Whakaari/White Island eruption. Photo / Supplied

"It is devastating news. The family is united in grief. It was not so long ago they were celebrating an 85th birthday, they were thrilled they were embarking on a cruise, and now the festive season ... this will be one of deep poignancy for the family."

Mickel, a Queensland politician, said the mother and daughter were known as "outdoors and adventurous" people and loved cruising.

"If there was an adventure that offered itself, then they would be the ones to do it."

Jessica was a promising AFL player, and was studying veterinary science at the University of Queensland, Mickel said.

Julie Richards, right, aged 47 and daughter Jessica Richards, 20, were visiting Whakaair/White Island when the volcano erupted. Photo / Supplied

He said the family were united in grief.



"You live in hope it's not going to be your loved one's name that comes up," he said.



"But the hope was snuffed out this morning with the message from the New Zealand police.

"Today is the roughest day, and there's going to be a couple of rough days ahead as they come to the realisation that this tragedy has impacted on them when we're a couple of weeks out from Christmas."

Earlier, family had taken to social media to share their grief as they waited for news.

Jen Eborn, Richards' sister-in-law, wrote: "The family are praying for a miracle to bring them back to us."

Jason Griffiths, and couple Karla Mathews, 32, and Richard Elzer, 32, were also confirmed dead last Thursday in a joint statement issued by their friends and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) on Wednesday night, reports news.com.au.

Jason Griffiths, Karla Mathews and Richard Elzer. Photo / Supplied

"On the 4th of December 2019, we embarked upon a cruise as a group of nine close friends who were looking forward to a wonderful holiday together," the statement said.

"We enjoyed the first five days of our trip and have many memories that will stay with us forever.

"On the 9th of December 2019, we were devastated by the news that three of our friends were visiting White Island on a shore excursion during the time of the eruption.

"Some time later, we discovered that two of our friends, Richard Elzer and Karla Mathews, were still on the island. We have been advised that there are no signs of life on the island.

"We then located our third friend, Jason Griffiths, in a hospital in the early hours of the next morning.

"From that moment until the moment of his passing, Jason was surrounded by friends and family members.

"We are incredibly saddened to have lost three of our closest friends."

Griffiths had reportedly suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body.

Matthew (L) and Berend Hollander died in the eruption. Photo / Supplied

Berend Hollander, 16, and his brother Matthew Hollander, 13, confirmed dead last Thursday. The pair attended Knox Grammar School in Wahroonga, on Sydney's north shore, where their father also went to school.

"It is with the greatest sadness that I can confirm that Matthew Hollander (Year 8) and Berend (known at 'Ben') Hollander (Year 10) have passed away in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the White Island volcano eruption," the school's headmaster Scott James wrote in a letter to parents. "Please take some time to reflect on the lives of Matthew and Ben and this devastating loss for our community.

"Matthew was a vibrant member of the Class of 2023. He was involved in Cadets and representing the School in Basketball, Squash and Debating. He was elected as a Mentor Representative in 2018/19. Matthew had a close circle of friends and was popular amongst his peers. He was always enthusiastic about life and was actively involved in school and year group activities."

