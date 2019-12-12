Police have confirmed that the six bodies recovered from Whakaari / White Island will shortly be returned to the mainland before being transferred to Auckland.

Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander said the recovery team are safe and well on board HMNZS Wellington.

"I would like to acknowledge the recovery team for their efforts and the bravery they have shown today," he said.

People hugging outside Mataatua Marae. Photo / Ben Fraser

"I would also like to acknowledge all the agencies involved in the recovery operation and Police and New Zealand Defence Force staff for their dedication and commitment to our response over the last five days.

Advertisement

"To the families and the Whakatane community I understand this has been a tragic and harrowing time and our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

READ MORE:

• White Island eruption: 'We have a plan' - experts to brave volatile White Island at first light

• White Island eruption: Bodies of six victims recovered

• White Island eruption: Six bodies airlifted to naval ship

• Whakaari/White Island eruption: 'Beneficial' for injured Australians to be treated at home

Police Commissioner Mike Bush will address media shortly with an update on the recovery operation. Details for the stand-up will be provided soon.

Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha said victims' families burst into applause when they were told six bodies had been recovered.

"The six bodies were now being taken to Auckland," Haumaha said.

Deputy Police Commissioner Mike Clement said in a statement this morning: "The recovery team is in the area where we believe the majority of the bodies are.

"The operation is taking more time than expected, this is due to the protective equipment the recovery team is wearing which can be restrictive and heavy but is necessary.

"Conditions for the operation are good in regard to the weather, sea state and the environment on the island."

Advertisement

A vessel carrying victims' representatives travelled towards the island also - a trip that was said to be very emotional for those on board.

"I've had it relayed to me it was very emotional, as you would expect," a police officer said.

Mourning families and friends returning from White Island. Photo / Ben Fraser

"For those that don't come from this place, they saw something of the New Zealand culture and understand the way that we are.



"It's very deeply emotional for everybody involved, including the police staff involved."



Authorities said that vessel was not closer than a kilometre.



"They had to move away from the island because we've started the recovery and we have to focus on that job."

Missing Australians

Martin Hollander, 48, and his wife Barbara, 50, from Sydney's North Shore, are believed to have died.

Their two teenage sons, Berend (known as Ben) and Matthew Hollander, students at Sydney high school Knox Grammar, died in hospital earlier this week.

Barbara and Martin Hollander. Photo / Knox Grammar School

Barbara's parents Larry and Norma Noesen confirmed in a statement that they had lost hope the couple would be found alive.

"We are together with our family grieving the loss of our loved ones. Our amazing daughter Barbara Hollander and our son-in-law Martin Hollander were a wonderful couple and parents to our grandsons, Ben (16) and Matthew (13)," the couple said.

"We appreciate all the support and contact from our friends and family. During this trying time we ask for privacy as we process all the tragic events that have occurred. A memorial service will be planned for the summer/fall of 2020.