A second person was injured at the scene of a shooting in Māngere Bridge this morning, police say.

Police have cordoned off an area at the corner of Coronation Road and Waterfront Road.

They were called there at 5.40am this morning after a person was shot.

That person was taken to Auckland Hospital with a gunshot wound and was now in a stable condition, a spokeswoman said.

A second man who was located nearby was found to have suffered facial injuries.

"Police can now confirm he was injured during the same incident," the spokeswoman said.

The incident took place near the Māngere Bridge boat ramp which has become a popular spot for late-night parties.

One resident said she phoned police at 4am today to complain about the noise, only to be told to ring Auckland Council. Less than two hours later the shooting took place.

Residents have complained about regular all-night "rowdy" parties at the Māngere Bridge causeway and have called a public meeting to be held at the local school at 7.30pm tomorrow night.

Local MPs, Auckland Council, police and the New Zealand Transport Agency have all been asked to attend.