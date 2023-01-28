Zoi Sadowski-Synnot (centre) reacts as her final run score is announced. Photo / AP

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has once again put in a clutch performance on an elite stage in world snowboarding, taking out the X Games slopestyle title in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday.

Sadowski-Synnott successfully defended her title, claiming her fifth X Games gold medal, by pulling off a superb final run in tricky conditions to beat out Australian Tess Coady and Japanese Kokomo Murase.

“Honestly, I can’t really believe it,” Sadowski-Synnott said following the event. “It could have gone any way today, everyone is absolutely ripping, and I am so stoked for Tess and Kokomo.

“I am proud of what we were all able to do in these conditions.”

Sadowski-Synnott sat in second place overall going into her fourth and final run. A perfectly-executed 50-50 rail transfer to begin, a flawless jump section and a smooth switch-backside 900 to finish sealed the gold for the 21-year-old.

The win continues what has been a highly-successful start to 2023 for Sadowski-Synnott who won her first Laax Open World Cup slopestyle crown in Switzerland last week. Next on the schedule is the defence of her X Games Big Air crown on Sunday afternoon (NZ time).