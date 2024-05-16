Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

World Rugby should follow Sweden’s lead and abolish the TMO - Tight Five with Elliott Smith

Elliott Smith
By
3 mins to read
Referee Andrew Brace, Assistent referee Nika Amashukeli, Assistent referee Chris Busby looking on the screen and discuss with the TMO Brian MacNiece during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Samoa. Photo / Getty Images

Referee Andrew Brace, Assistent referee Nika Amashukeli, Assistent referee Chris Busby looking on the screen and discuss with the TMO Brian MacNiece during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Samoa. Photo / Getty Images

An observation...

Sweden has led the way in the world in a great many things.

ABBA, producer/songwriter Max Martin and others have changed the face of pop music alone. The country also leads The Good

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport