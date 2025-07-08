Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football

Diogo Jota car crash likely caused by speeding, Spanish police say

AFP
3 mins to read

Diogo Jota made more than 100 appearances for Liverpool. Photo / AFP

Diogo Jota made more than 100 appearances for Liverpool. Photo / AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota was likely speeding when his car veered off a motorway in Spain last week killing him and his brother, Spanish police said this morning.

The shock deaths of Jota, 28, and Andre Silva, 25, on July 3 plunged the football world into mourning, less

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Football

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Football