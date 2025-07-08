Diogo Jota made more than 100 appearances for Liverpool. Photo / AFP

Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota was likely speeding when his car veered off a motorway in Spain last week killing him and his brother, Spanish police said this morning.

The shock deaths of Jota, 28, and Andre Silva, 25, on July 3 plunged the football world into mourning, less than two weeks after the striker had got married.

An ongoing investigation is examining “the marks left by one of the vehicle’s wheels... everything points to a possible excessive speed beyond the road’s speed limit”, the Civil Guard said.

Speed limits on Spanish motorways are generally set at 120km/h.

The site of the accident on the A-52 route in the northwestern province of Zamora was on a stretch of fairly straight road approaching a bend.