Black Ferns Arihiana Marino-tauhinu, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy Du Plessis & Santo Taumata along with coaches Wayne Smith & Sir Graham Henry reveal both the nerves and excitement ahead of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

All you need to know ahead of the kickoff of the women's Rugby World Cup at Eden Park (kickoff at 2:15pm):

It's been a long time coming, but the day is finally here and the 2021 women's Rugby World Cup will begin in front of a sell-out crowd this afternoon at Eden Park.

Around 47,000 fans will help break a number a number of sporting records for the tournament. Not only is it the first sold out women's sports event at Eden Park, it will also be the largest ever attendance at a standalone women's sports event in New Zealand - by more than double - and the most attended women's Rugby World Cup match day ever.

Saturday's bonanza, which includes three matches and a live performance from popstar Rita Ora, is not the only match to sell-out in the tournament.

A capacity crowd of up to 4,500 fans will attend match day four at Waitākere Stadium on 16 October when New Zealand's Black Ferns take on Wales.

So what are the odds the Black Ferns can take out this trophy? It turns out, they will face some stern opposition.

The Black Ferns are hoping for success in front of a bumper home fanbase this tournament. Photo / Photosport

The Cup Favourites

England

Coach: Simon Middeton

Best finish: Champions (1994, 2014)

Ranking: First

Odds to win: $1.50

They have the best programme, the best supported coaches, and the best players. With three years of professionalism behind them, England are the overwhelming favourites to reclaim the World Cup crown they last won in 2014. Armed with their impressive 25-match winning streak, never before has an English rugby team been so ready to take on the world.

While other rugby unions have stood idly by over this World Cup cycle and have drawn criticism for failing to adequately invest in their women's programmes, the Rugby Football Union has led the way with full-time contracts. The result? A world-beating team.

Can the world's top-ranked side be stopped? That is the burning question. Realistically, only pressure can derail their hopes of glory — and the Red Roses know it. If they fail to deliver on that aim, there will surely be a post-tournament inquest.

New Zealand

Coach: Wayne Smith

Best finish: Winners (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017)

Ranking: Second

Odds to win: $3

They are the most successful nation in the women's game but the Black Ferns have endured a torrid past 12 months before a home World Cup.

A disastrous northern tour last year — where they were twice heavily beaten by England and France — followed a two-year exile in the wilderness due to the pandemic. Damning bullying allegations then plunged the women's set-up into a crisis which saw former head coach Glenn Moore depart.

New Zealand Rugby parachuted in rugby royalty in a last-ditch attempt to get their women's team back on track. Wayne Smith, who helped steer the All Blacks to successive World Cup triumphs, has led the team for the past six months, with Mike Cron, Sir Graham Henry and even Dan Carter all pitching in.

Whether the collective effort will be enough to spare the team's blushes is another matter, but they should breeze through the pool stages.

France

Coach: Thomas Darracq

Best finish: Third (1991, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2017)

Ranking: Third

Odds to win: $8

A team that has always been the bridesmaids to England, and never the bride. France have always been a dominant force in the women's game but enter the World Cup off the back of 10 straight defeats to the Red Roses. Encounters with their cross-Channel rivals in recent years have become more of a psychological nightmare and less a physical challenge.

A reshuffle in the French coaching pack after this year's Six Nations saw Gaelle Mignot, France's Grand Slam winning captain from 2014, drafted in as forwards coach, with David Ortiz shoring up defence. It will be the last tournament for playmaker Laure Sansus, who will retire after the World Cup.

Canada

Coach: Kevin Rouet

Best finish: Runners-up (2014)

Ranking: Fourth

Odds to win: $26

Having featured at every World Cup, Canada are one of the most consistent teams in the women's game and will likely go deep in the tournament.

They were the only side who seriously challenged England last autumn and boast standout individuals — including captain Sophie de Goede — many of whom have benefited from playing in the Premier 15s.

The North Americans build their game around their marauding pack and often catch teams out with their impressive transitional game. They have always punched above their weight at World Cups — having never finished lower than sixth.

Expect fireworks from a hugely physical side.

Australia

Coach: Jay Tregonning

Best finish: Third (2010)

Ranking: Fifth

Odds to win: $51

In a not too dissimilar situation from their transtasman foes, Australia's women's programme has been shrouded in controversy.

In July 2021, former head coach Dwayne Nestor resigned after a leaked conversation with assistant coach Matt Tink revealed derogatory language about his players. New coach Jay Tregonning was a welcome addition but his team have struggled for form, having won only one of their past seven tests.

The Black Ferns are likely to prove a step too far, while a fully-professional Wales outfit and an inspired Scotland side playing in their first World Cup will not be easy walkovers.

USA

Coach: Rob Cain

Best finish: Winners (1991)

Ranking: Sixth

Odds to win: $61

The winners of the first women's World Cup in 1991, the USA were an early powerhouse of women's rugby but fell behind when European nations began to take the game seriously in the late 1990s.

Their preparation for this year's tournament has been far from convincing — they edged past Scotland 21-17 in August before being walloped 52-14 by England in their other warm-up.

Former Saracens women's coach Rob Cain is the only full-time employee of the USA women's programme and has drafted in two part-time assistants to boost his side's chances in New Zealand — one being Martin Haag, the former England men's under-20s coach.

The Black Ferns have some not-so-secret weapons in their coaching team. Photo / Photosport

How the Rugby World Cup will run

The event, which is the biggest globally in women's 15-a-side rugby will be played across three match venues – Eden Park, Waitākere Stadium and Northland Events Centre.

Competing nations have been drawn into three pools, and pool-stage matches will be played between October 8 and 23.

Teams who finish first or second in their pool, and the two best third-place teams, will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Those matches will be played on October 29 and 30.

From there the successful teams will advance to the semifinals which are both being played at Eden Park on November 5.

That takes us to the grand final again at Eden Park where the winner will be decided.

History:

The Black Ferns are heading into the tournament as reigning champions, having won four out of the past five Rugby World Cups.

Despite being undeniable legends, the Black Ferns aren't going in as the team to beat, after being dismantled by both France and England late last year in two tests each.

England players celebrate conquering the world in 2014. Photo / Photosport

Last five World Cup winners:

2017: New Zealand (defeated England 41-32 in final)

2014: England (defeated Canada 21-9 in final)

2010: New Zealand (defeated England 13-10 in final)

2006: New Zealand (defeated England 25-17 in final)

2002: New Zealand (defeated England 19-9 in final)

Catching the action:

The Herald will be live blogging every match of the tournament.

Spark Sport has the rights to show all 26 matches live.

The Black Ferns' pool matches will also be available to watch on free-to-air TV, Three, delayed. NZ v Australia and NZ v Wales will both be aired an hour after kick-off while NZ v Scotland will be shown two-and-a-half hours after kick-off. The semi-finals and final will all be shown live on Three.