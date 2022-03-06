Corey Peters competes during the para alpine skiing men's super G sitting. Photo / Getty

Corey Peters has won his second medal of the Beijing Paralympics in less than 24 hours - a silver in the super G event.

This follows him scoring a gold medal yesterday in the sitting downhill event, the first for New Zealand in this Paralympics.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was among those praising him, saying on Twitter that "he is a legend, in his third games and absolutely slaying it!"

What a weekend for Corey Peters! Amazing peformances to win two medals. He is a legend, in his third games and absolutely slaying it! @ParalympicsNZ pic.twitter.com/QNlV2mr54X — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) March 6, 2022

Peters, a previous silver and bronze medalist, caught a mild case of Covid-19 while training in Colorado over the new year.

"It's been a bit weird and I suspect everyone is sick of hearing about Covid but it's been the talk of our buildup the past couple of years," he said recently.

"It hasn't been the best build-up I've ever had but I've got the experience behind me so just got to try and bank on that I guess."