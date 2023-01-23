Kiwi slugger Joseph Parker struggled to connect with Jack Massey. Photo / Photosport

Cameron McMillan runs through the best and worst from the sporting world in the last few days.

Winner and loser — Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker’s bout on Sunday at least got more entertaining as it went on which is the inverse of his career that has appeared to have reached the tiring final rounds stage.

Parker should be putting away someone like Jack Massey within the first few rounds. You know Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua would. In the introduction to Sunday morning’s fight, the commentators talked about how ”One Smack” Jack had fought just once in 2022, and he was making the step up from cruiserweight to take on the former heavyweight champion.

The impression I got was that Massey was more a scaffolder than a boxer. So anything but a knockout should have been on the cards for Parker.

The fact it went the distance should be considered a loss. This perception is not helped by claims from the Parker camp that his underdog opponent was boxing too negative. What were they expecting? Next time, have a better game plan to predict how to deal with that.

Which brings the main question around Parker. At this stage of his career, you can’t help but think why is he still fighting? What’s the point? He was on the undercard of a fight that didn’t take place until two hours later. The Manchester celebs weren’t even in their seats for his bout. He’ll need to go at least another two years to even have a hope of another title shot and from what we’ve seen in recent years he just doesn’t have the power to contend even if he did get that chance. A big if. It just doesn’t seem worth it.

Winners — Tennis players

For getting to play tennis. Sir Andy Murray bemoaned the fact he had to finish his second-round Australian Open clash against Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am. And I get it. The Scotsman is always vocal on player welfare, as is his right. But a few things to note. The match could have finished earlier if it didn’t go five sets — and that’s on you, Andy. You’ve got yourself to blame there.

As someone who has to do the odd overnight shift, in obviously less exerting conditions, I’m not feeling sympathy to the late hour/early morning playing conditions of tennis players. Murray got roughly $42,731 an hour for his work (again, it could have been a better rate if he’d won sooner). Lleyton Hewitt, known for his early-morning matches in Melbourne, made too much sense in The Age pointing out the alternative of continuing play the next day was much worse.

”I would prefer to go out there and play, especially when your [next] opponent is already through, you get a day off in between five-set matches. That’s my take on it. Otherwise, if you have to back up two days in a row, against an opponent who has already got through, you’re certainly disadvantaged.” Pains me to say it, but I agree with Lleyton.

Losers — The Football Ferns

Amazing crowd support, but much like the All Whites-Socceroos clash at Eden Park last year, it lacked something major from the home team. At some point, preferably before the World Cup, the Football Ferns have got to start scoring goals. The Ferns have now gone five straight games without scoring, roughly 455 minutes. Yes, three of those games were against the USA but it seems like something to be concerned about. With a couple of games against Portugal and Argentina coming up next month, it’s a good chance to find the back of the net. And maybe sharpen up the defence as well.

Winners — Women’s rugby

The Black Ferns Sevens had the better of their opponents on the field all weekend in Hamilton ... and they had the better of their male rivals in catching the public eye. With many of the men’s Sevens players largely unknown to all but the most avid fan, the Ferns squad featured stars of last year’s XVs World Cup title.

The men couldn’t finish the job — robbed by industrious Argentine players and some dubious officiating on their final try-scoring chance. If this truly was the last time the sevens circuit comes to these shores (watch that space), then it’s fitting tribute to this generation of remarkable women that they got to glow alone in the Kiwi public’s affection.

Winners — Arsenal

Many of the great Premier League title winners have confirmed their charge to the top by passing a character test against a top-four club. Monday morning’s injury-time winner against Manchester United was just the kind of moment that can make league leaders into champions as they push into the new year.

From here, the title is theirs to lose.

Winner — Michael Bracewell

Black Caps fans have had little to applaud in the past six months, but as more familiar figures have stepped aside or underwhelmed, the rise of spare-part handyman Michael Bracewell has been a rare highlight. The allrounder’s seat-of-your-pants 140 runs from 78 balls in last week’s first ODI against India confirmed that however ropey the Black Caps might look on the road, they always have sluggers — generally allrounders — to make them threats in limited-overs tournaments.

Look for more fireworks from Bracewell the next time the Black Caps are in India for the World Cup in October.