Will Jordan has shone while playing for the All Blacks. Photo / photosport.nz

The All Blacks and Crusaders will have Will Jordan at their disposal for the next four years, with the 25-year-old re-signing with New Zealand Rugby until 2027.

Jordan has played 21 tests for the All Blacks, scoring 21 tries, and has been part of four title-winning Crusaders Super Rugby sides. Having recently recovered from a migraine-related issue which sidelined him for last year’s All Blacks northern tour and the first 10 rounds of the Super Rugby season, Jordan shapes as a key contributor for the 2023 World Cup and beyond.

“I’m hugely excited to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders for four years through to 2027,” Jordan said.

“Both teams mean a lot to me, and this deal gives me the chance to focus on becoming the best player I can be, and help these teams chase success.”

Crusaders head coach and incoming All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said Jordan was “a multi-talented player” who played a big part in the Crusaders success.

“His skill set and anticipation set him apart, and his timing on and off the ball is world class,” Robertson said.

“His game management and understanding is critical to the Crusaders performance.”