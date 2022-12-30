Why there were no Black Ferns in the New Year Honours list

Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

After defending their Rugby World Cup title in Auckland this year, some may have expected to see members of the Black Ferns among the list of New Year Honours recipients.

However, there is no representation from the team to be seen because if any of the players or coaching staff were to be nominated, the proximity of the tournament to this round of Royal Honours ruled them out.

Nominations for Royal Honours lists – be it New Year or King’s Birthday – must be submitted at least six months before they are announced to be considered for inclusion.

This is because all nominations have to go through a process of assessment and consideration by a Cabinet committee, chaired by the Prime Minister.

Individuals are then approached as to whether they wish to accept a proposed honour before the final Honours lists are approved by the King on the Prime Minister’s advice.

The Black Ferns captured the hearts of the nation during their Rugby World Cup campaign, breaking a number of attendance records on their way to keeping the Cup locked away for another three years – doing so in front of a home crowd at Eden Park.

What added to their story was the turnaround the team went through after going winless on the northern tour at the end of 2021, during which they lost two tests to each of France and England, before a damning cultural review and the resignation of head coach Glenn Moore at the start of 2022.

With Wayne Smith brought in to lead the coaching staff, the Black Ferns changed the way they played the game as they moved away from structure in favour of fluidity and creativity.

Trying to get a handle on a new brand of rugby so close to the World Cup was a risky decision, but ultimately paid off; France and England – the two biggest tests – being the last two teams they ultimately had to get past to hoist the trophy.

Nominations for the King’s Birthday List closed on December 23, 2022, meaning the Black Ferns could be under consideration for Honours next year.

However, the consideration of the Honours is conducted on an in-confidence basis, and the Government does not disclose information on the status and/or consideration of potential nominees, or if certain individuals have been nominated.