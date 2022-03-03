Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Why New Zealand Rugby backed All Blacks coaches after 'rigorous and robust' review

3 minutes to read
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

New Zealand Rugby have thrown their support behind Ian Foster's coaching regime, following a "rigorous and robust" review into the performance of the All Blacks last season.

While dealing with significant hurdles throughout the year,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.