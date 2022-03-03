All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby have thrown their support behind Ian Foster's coaching regime, following a "rigorous and robust" review into the performance of the All Blacks last season.

While dealing with significant hurdles throughout the year, the All Blacks' campaign of 12 wins and three losses was their worst tally since losing four of nine tests played in 2009.

Foster's reign at the helm has been heavily scrutinised ever since he was named as Steve Hansen's successor in late-2019 and their struggles against the northern hemisphere on the 2021 end-of-year tour seemed to suggest a review would be more of a dark cloud hanging over the team's head as opposed to one which left NZR feeling confident about how things were tracking.

However, speaking to media in Auckland on Thursday, NZR chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed the organisation was happy with the lay of the land, but did not go into detail on the process as Foster is expected to address the media in the coming days.

"There had been a full look at all aspects of the campaign last year and in all aspects we're very comfortable with Ian's performance through that time and the level of work he's undertaking at the moment. There's strong support there," Robinson said.

NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

While confirming the organisation's belief in the current coaching team, Robinson also revealed several All Blacks fixtures had been scheduled on home soil in 2022.

The All Blacks will host three tests against Ireland in July, with Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin playing host. Hamilton and Christchurch will get their chance to welcome test footy during the Rugby Championship when the All Blacks host Argentina, while the side will meet Australia in Auckland as well.

The tests would be part of a smaller All Blacks schedule in 2022 — following a busy 15-test season last year — which would include end-of-year tests against Wales, Scotland and England, as well as one other test before they reach the UK.

Robinson said the Black Ferns coaching staff faced a similar review process for their 2021 campaign. The review was specifically into performance, with findings of a seperate review into the team environment following allegations against coach Glenn Moore not expected until later this year.

Robinson also provided an update on the ongoing Silver Lake deal, revealing the deal would now be voted on at NZR's annual general meeting in late-April, with no opportunity to hold a special general meeting before then.

"There are a lot of things that contribute to that. We've taken some guidance from our members who feel like they need more time, we have some work to do with Silver Lake where we feel like it would be good to have slightly more time around a few things to do with the proposal, and we there's an independent review also being done by PWC to review the latest proposal, and we think members having more time with that would be useful as well."