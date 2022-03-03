Beauden Barrett during a Blues training session at Alexandra Park in Auckland ahead of heading to Queenstown for the Super Rugby Pacific 2022 season. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Beauden Barrett is poised to make his anticipated return to the Blues against the Chiefs at Eden Park on Saturday afternoon after recovering from serious concussion symptoms over the summer.

Barrett sustained a heavy front on head knock in the All Blacks' loss to Ireland in Dublin on November 14, and hasn't featured for the Blues since.

As Barrett battled migraines throughout the offseason, he feared for his career.

Symptoms have gradually lifted, though, as Barrett resumed contact training in the last two weeks. After sitting out the Blues' opening 33-32 loss to the Hurricanes, he will make his return off the bench after being initially bracketed with Zarn Sullivan.

It will be Barrett's first appearance for the Blues since his debut season in 2020, having skipped the last Super season while in Japan on sabbatical.

Blues assistant coach Daniel Halangahu detailed the cautious approach the team has adopted to Barrett's recovery.

"We don't take chances with anyone's career so Beauden has taken his time coming back," Halangahu said. "We've got thorough protocols that we try and stick to. We don't push players to come back early. That's changed in the last seven or eight years – player welfare is front of mind. We know that for our game it's crucial. Beauden feels ready now, he's come through everything exactly how we hope.

"What he has done is a huge amount off the field. Even though he hasn't contributed on the field he drives our backline in particular and our whole team to turn up.

"Beauden has come through the week really well so him easing himself back in is good for us."

Harry Plummer retains the reins at first five-eighth for now but the Blues have made two starting changes with captain Dalton Papalii recovering from his training ground head knock to return at openside as expected, while Stephen Perofeta earns promotion to start at fullback ahead of Sullivan.

After blowing an 18-point lead to concede three tries in the final 10 minutes against the Hurricanes in Dunedin, the Blues are determined to right those wrongs this week.

"The last period of the match wasn't what we wanted but on reflection not having our senior leaders out there was something that contributed so getting Dalton back is huge for us," Halangahu said.

"We could have probably put on three more tries in the first half. We felt we could have put them to bed a lot earlier and we didn't do that."

The selection of All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa'i on the blindside for the injured Luke Jacobson is notable for the Chiefs, who sat out last week after their postponed match against Moana Pasifika.

The Blues pack laid a dominant platform against the Hurricanes which included two maul tries. The Chiefs pack, that features All Blacks Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Sam Cane and Samisoni Taukei'aho, clearly plan to meet that challenge head on.

"It says about the depth of their tight five, having three All Blacks locks and two other really good performers. They've just got to try and fit them in. It adds a lot of height. We know Tupou is a very agile guy he can certainly fit in the back-row.

"They'll be looking to challenge us at the set piece, at the lineout. We functioned really well there last week so that will be an important part of the battle and it will be a different challenge for us."

Aside from Barrett's return, intrigue centres on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's second midfield appearance alongside Rieko Ioane as they prepare to confront Quinn Tupaea, Alex Nankivell and Anton Lienert-Brown, the latter making his comeback off the bench.

"It was an awesome start to the season with Roger," Ioane said. "I probably would have gone over for a try if he didn't tackle me himself in those opening stages. He's a bloody good athlete so it's about gelling that combination. The more time we get together it's only going to be good for the team. Hopefully you see a bit more attacking from him this week as we try create space."

The Blues return from the Queenstown bubble to Auckland's Covid-19 hub on Thursday, but their homecoming comes with restrictive protocols. Players have been instructed not to visit cafes or supermarkets in an effort to limit widespread exposure.

"It's great news for us finally getting to go home everyone has been missing their families," Ioane said. "We've spoken as a team about keeping Covid front of mind. While we're back with our families we have to be very cautious about what we do. It'll be similar to being here but we'll be at home. We won't be going out too many places. My girlfriend is going to have to be doing a lot of the cooking and shopping because I've been told under no circumstances to leave the house."