Wellington Phoenix 2

Macarthur FC 1

Something special is brewing for the Wellington Phoenix men.

They have maintained their position at the top of the men’s A League table with a gutsy win over Macarthur in Sydney on Sunday night.

Despite missing five front-line players – with captain Alex Rufer ruled out during the warm-up – they conjured a 2-1 win over the in-form Bulls, who had been on their own seven-match unbeaten run.

Kosta Barbarouses, who was everywhere, grabbed a brace, with a first-half penalty and a smart finish of a team move in the second, to take his season tally to 10.

But the difference was another wonderful defensive effort and the ability and discipline to follow the game plan to the letter. They were perhaps fortunate to be awarded the spot kick, but deserved the result, which kept their five-point advantage over the Central Coast Mariners.

It’s the kind of performance that will add more belief as confidence continues to build.

Costa Rican international Youstin Salas looked impressive on his club debut, coming on for the last 30 minutes, while Scott Wootton and Finn Surman marshalled the defence superbly.

The match was delayed by an hour after thunderstorms and lightning. Wellington were already missing Bozhidar Kraev and Nicholas Pennington, along with fullbacks Tim Payne and Sam Sutton, before Rufer was injured during the warm up, replaced by young midfielder Fin Conchie.

There was an early Phoenix scare – with an extended VAR check – but referee Shaun Evans upheld his original decision after being called to the sideline to check Finn Surman’s contact with Valere Germain. It was the correct call.

Given that, Wellington were somewhat fortunate with their own penalty decision just before the half hour. It came after Lukas Kelly-Heald burst into the penalty area, off a Ben Old pass. There looked to be minimal contact – as the fullback hit the deck – but Evans had no hesitation.

Kosta Barbarouses scored his ninth and tenth goals of the season. Photo / Photosport

Barbarouses calmly dispatched the spot kick, sending Filip Kurto the wrong way. Ulises Davila went close with a long range effort but the Phoenix mainly kept the Bulls at arm’s length. A tactical tweak allowed Clayton Lewis to get more involved and he created two opportunities with precise crosses early in the second half, though they weren’t taken.

Barbarouses had a golden chance to extend Wellington’s lead after a lightning attack down the left, but was denied by Kurto, while Old, who was otherwise outstanding, blazed over after another counter. Macarthur monopolised territory and possession but the Phoenix looked dangerous, with a Surman header also going close.

The second goal came in the 73rd minute. Barbarouses showed great persistence to scramble an Old cross over the line, after the youngster was cleverly picked out by Ball. The home side got one back through Bernardo Oliveira – twisting and finishing in the area – with 12 minutes to play.

The rest of the match was a rearguard action but Wellington hung on, with Davila just wide with a 98th-minute header, with Salas’ tracking perhaps making the fractional difference.

