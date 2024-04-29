Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt. Photo / Getty Images

WINNER: Joe Schmidt

You could almost see a little smile on Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt’s face in Brisbane as he peered out at the Blues and Reds doing battle.

Considering where Australian rugby was at the end of 2023, things have gone incredibly well for the former Irish coach and All Blacks assistant.

There have been an unusually high number of Australian victories in Super Rugby Pacific. And even in defeat, as the Reds were thanks to a storming Blues comeback, there has been a lot to like from an Australian point of view.

Schmidt may well have helped inspire this little turnaround. The previous Wallabies coach had turned into a farce. Eddie Jones was all about Eddie Jones.

His coaching, selections and public comments reeked of someone who thought of himself as a messiah, and was out to prove it via outlandish comments and decisions.

Schmidt is cut from a very different cloth. His career is built on obsessive attention to analysis and detail, and players knowing and understanding what is expected of them.

Schmidt has his critics, as do most coaches. But you could surmise that his belief in sound principles, and helping people around and below him know where they stand, is filtering into the Australian Super teams.

Which is great for the transtasman test battles ahead.

The Aussies don’t play at Fortress Eden Park this year and the All Blacks are in a state of flux. There’s some likely talent emerging across the ditch.

It’s all on for the Bledisloe Cup... I’ve even got that funny feeling the Aussies will finally win it back.

WINNER: The Aussie TV rugby commentators... odd noises

Seriously, the Aussies often do a way better job than our lot of analysing games. James Horwill and company are excellent.

An exception is the one and only Sonny Bill Williams, who prefers stuff like “strap yourself in boys, it’s going to be a cracker”. (Yes, he said this during the Blues-Reds game).

But SBW has his charms. After it was revealed that rookie three-try whiz Tim Ryan was known in club football as “Junkyard Dog”, SBW made what were purported to be Junkyard Dog noises. Twice.

I didn’t want to laugh, but couldn’t help it.

As for little wing Ryan... his third try for the Reds was a cracker, as he jumped all over the place to find the initial space before heading off on a long run to the line. He is a player to watch and a potential shock Wallabies selection this year.

WINNER/LOSER: Hoskins Sotutu

Said it before, will say it again. Hoskins Sotutu is going to present new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson with tricky questions.

Sotutu is too good to leave out of the test line-up, but is he good enough to leave in?

The Blues No 8 dropped the opening kickoff and was relatively anonymous for much of the game against the Reds, before playing a starring role in the fantastic three-try burst for a comeback victory.

The match in Brisbane was great entertainment, and there is no better sight in rugby right now than the skilful Sotutu on the charge.

LOSER: The Warriors

The Wahs have come apart at the seams.

There are some excuses, namely injuries, and coach Andrew Webster is refreshing in the way he doesn’t make excuses.

But considering the incredible NRL momentum achieved in New Zealand via wonderful Warriors form and results last year, it’s hard to believe and incredibly disappointing to see how badly they are playing.

The inconsistency is staggering. The Warriors 2024 version can look like world beaters and wooden spooners in the same half of football.

They have no chance of making the top four from where they are - after losing to the previously winless Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart - which means they are, in reality, already out of the title hunt. They’ll be lucky to make the top-eight playoffs.

This will put their rapidly expanded fandom to the test.

Their fans seem loyal and into the whole experience for the long haul, but the club faces an earlier-than-expected test on this score.

In previous years, the crowds have melted away when things turned sour.

WINNER: Marta

The 38-year-old Brazilian football legend, who is hoping for another Olympics appearance in 2024, confirmed she will quit the international game this year. And she will likely depart without ever having won a major trophy with Brazil. Marta has scored more goals (17) than any man or woman in World Cup finals tournaments.

WINNER: The Wellington Phoenix and their fans... and a tricky coach

The Phoenix are unlikely to win the Premier’s Plate, for finishing top of the A-League, with the Central Coast Mariners likely to claim it in their final game against Adelaide on Wednesday.

But it has been a terrific season for the Wellington club, and there were wonderful scenes as the players mingled with fans after they had thrashed Macarthur FC.

As for new coach Giancarlo Italiano - he has worked a minor miracle.

With the playoffs approaching, the Aussie was still up to coaching tricks, I reckon, having a go at people who had written the Phoenix off at the beginning of the season.

It’s called building an “us against the world” mentality.

Of course most pundits wrote the Phoenix off. Who wouldn’t after watching their 16 previous seasons?

And truth be told, I reckon Italiano didn’t mind that at all, despite his alleged protests on Saturday night. It helped give him a rallying cry.

WINNER: Hamish Kerr

The Kiwi won a Diamond League high jump event in Shanghai, beating the current Olympic champ Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar.

These are exciting times, with the Paris Olympics not far away.

Two years ago, world indoor champ Kerr - who was 10th at the Japan Games - reckoned: “There’s no reason I can’t medal at the next Olympics, and even fight for that gold.”

WINNER: Junior Fa

Top Kiwi-Tongan heavyweight boxer Junior Fa has retired, telling Stuff: “I don’t want to hurt people anymore.”

Most boxers have enough trouble quitting for the sake of their own health, let alone opponents’.

Good luck in retirement, Junior Fa.

LOSERS: VAR... Liverpool

The video-checking system has come in for another kicking in the English Premier League, this time from Chelsea after their winning goal was rubbed out against Aston Villa. And the answer is... who would know?

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s title challenge has collapsed, and included a sideline stoush between the revered outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp and out-of-form wonder striker Mohamed Salah during their latest match, a draw, against West Ham.

LOSER: Hunter Wendelstedt

According to just about everyone, the American baseball umpire ejected New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone for a comment that a spectator had yelled out.

“I don’t care who said it, you’re gone,” he told an exasperated Boone. Huh?