If ever a draw feels like a win, it’s this one.

The Wellington Phoenix men managed a remarkable escape against Melbourne Victory on Friday night, thanks to a 96th minute penalty by captain Alex Rufer. The 1-1 result was scarcely believable, given the Phoenix played the entire second half with 10 men, after Tim Payne’s red card on the stroke of halftime.

That left the Phoenix in survival mode, as they hung on grimly for most of the second period, before a streaky Victory goal in the 79th minute. Melbourne looked home, before a clumsy challenge on substitute Oskar van Hattum deep in injury time, with referee Daniel Elder pointing to the spot after a VAR review.

Under pressure, Rufer then produced a nerveless finish to maintain Wellington’s position at the top of the table. Melbourne may feel aggrieved – after a couple of tough calls – but the courageous effort will do wonders for the belief among the Phoenix.

They had just 36 per cent possession across the match and conceded 15 corners to four. At one point in the second half the passes in the opposition half statistic was ten fold in favour of the visitors.

But Wellington never stopped trying and their defensive work ultimately left the door ajar for the late revivial.

Alex Rufer (C) of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring a goal during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory FC at Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Friday 19 January 2024 Copyright photo: Masanori Udagawa / www.photosport.nz

It had promised to be a grand occasion – the first time in A League history first versus second place had met in Wellington – and drew the biggest Phoenix crowd of the season (9,139).

But the home side never really clicked into gear in the first half, lacking their usual offensive flow before the match turned with Payne’s dismissal. The All White fullback was perhaps frustrated – after a couple of late challenges earlier in the first half – but his lunge was reckless, after a heavy touch. Initially shown yellow, it was upgraded to red by referee Elder after a VAR review, which showed the studs up contact on Zinédine Machach.

At that point the Phoenix were fortunate not to be behind. First, Victory midfielder Nishan Velupillay missed a gilt edged chance from barely a metre out, as Daniel Arzani’s cross skimmed across the six yard cross with the defenders stranded. Moments later Velupillay had made amends, with a crisp driven finish inside the near post, after the home side couldn’t deal with another Arzani intervention. But the goal was scratched – after a lengthy VAR review – with Chris Ikonomidis adjudged to be offside, though there was centimetres in it.

With their fluid passing and movement, Victory dominated the first half, with Arzani particularly dangerous and they were confident to play through the Wellington press. The Phoenix lacked their usual precision and verve in possession, with their touch letting them down.

Kosta Barbarouses of the Phoenix and Adams Traoré of the Victory compete for the ball during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory FC at Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Friday 19 January 2024 Copyright photo: Masanori Udagawa / www.photosport.nz

Half chances fell to Kosta Barbarouses and Ben Old, while Bozhidar Kraev was close to an Payne cross but there wasn’t sustained spells of pressure. With 10 men the Phoenix moved to two banks of four, with Kraev moving into midfield and a lone striker up front.

They sat deeper and deeper as the half progressed – but it worked – as Victory grew frustrated, with central defenders Scott Wootton and Finn Surman superb.

Melbourne finally struck through Connor Chapman. It was a touch fortitious – as it deflected in from a shot that was going wide – but reward for their intent.

Victory had booked their win, until the late drama, with Van Hattum upended by Jason Geria as he pursued a long ball.

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Alex Rufer penalty 95+5′)

Melbourne Victory 1 (Connor Chapman 79′)

Halftime 0-0