You can’t beat Wellington on a good day, but you can draw with them.

The 12,000 strong Phoenix faithful will have left Sky Stadium feeling as though they were two points light of where they should be as the Nix were held to a 0-0 draw by second place Central Coast.

Top of the table matches are often cagey affairs with neither side wanting to make a mistake - leading to possession-based play and solid defence - this match stuck to that script.

Both Wellington and Central Coast seemed well aware of the stakes, a win the Phoenix would have extended their lead at the top to five points and Central Coast were looking to move from second to first.

The first half saw both sides happy to sit back and allow the opposition to come to them, hoping to capitalise on an error and use their counterattacking weapons. The result was a 45 minutes of football that would be unlikely to be used as an advertisement for new fans.

Bozhidar Kraev and Ben Old looked most likely to create something for the Phoenix with both having some success down the flanks. Their final balls into the box were dangerous but well dealt with by the Mariners defence.

Best chance of the half came early when in-form forward Kosta Barbarouses found space down the right hand side, beating a man and delivering his cross into the penalty area only for it to slide past the face of goal.

Phoenix fans would have wanted to see more attacking intent from their men in the second half and it seemed coach Giancarlo Italiano agreed with his side starting the second stanza with real purpose.

Tim Payne’s return from suspension saw him making a number of probing runs from right back, linking well with Kraev as well as his characteristic no-nonsense defending as the Phoenix started to make inroads down the right flank.

Chances were few and far between, Oskar van Hattum forced a sharp save at the begging of the half from the keeper with a rocketing effort, but there was no Phoenix player following up for the rebound.

Angel Torres looked lively for Central Coast but lacked support up top as the Phoenix were well organised in defence, able to snuff out a number of his runs into the area.

Kraev had one final chance in stoppage time to secure the three points, but his ricocheted effort was snaffled by Vukovic in goal.

A clean sheet against your nearest table rival will be pleasing for Italiano and the Phoenix - but they will feel there was somewhat of a missed opportunity to stake a serious claim for the title.

They remain top of the table, two points ahead of Central Coast and three ahead of Melbourne Victory in third.

Another home fixture is next for the Nix, who host bottom of the table Western United on Saturday.



