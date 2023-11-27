Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen showing golden touch in A-League men

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Our new coalition Government kicks into gear, rates rises and axed cycle lanes in Auckland’s proposed budget and why medical students here can’t afford to finish thier degrees in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP Video / Getty

Alex Paulsen has yet to play 10 A-League games for the Wellington Phoenix – but is on the way to becoming a cult hero.

The capital club has had some popular goalkeepers down the years,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport