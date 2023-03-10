Oli Sail's departure from the Wellington Phoenix will be felt by the club. Photo / Photosport

Oli Sail is moving on from the Wellington Phoenix with a heavy heart but feels it was the time to be “selfish” at this stage of his career.

Last week the club announced that the off-contract All Whites goalkeeper wouldn’t be seeking a new deal, after nine seasons based in the capital.

On Friday Perth Glory confirmed that Sail had been signed on a three-year contract.

Sail said it wasn’t a straightforward decision, with a lot to think about over the last few months. There was a Phoenix offer on the table, as well as “multiple” other options before he settled on the West Australia team.

“It was a decision I didn’t take lightly,” said Sail. “I’ve spent a large chunk of my life here. So leaving was never going to be easy.”

It’s a considerable blow for the Wellington team, as Sail is a strong presence – on and off the field – and one of their best players.

As a home-grown product, he is also a fan favourite.

But Sail is excited about a new challenge and a change of scenery.

He also retains higher ambitions – beyond the A-League – and sees Perth as the best way to develop further.

As covered by the Weekend Herald last year, Sail came very close to securing a European move at the end of last season.

He was being monitored by a top French team, along with a British club. Scouts attended the All Whites match in Barcelona against Peru before Sail had trials at various clubs in the off-season.

“I wasn’t quiet about it,” said Sail. “I was honest and open and I said, ‘Look, there is interest overseas’ and that was what I wanted to achieve.”

Sail admitted he took a while to rebound mentally.

“When you’re spent your whole life trying to achieve something and you’re very close to achieving it, not quite getting there does hurt.”

Off the back of the All Whites’ World Cup playoff loss to Costa Rica it was a difficult period. But Sail got good support from friends and family, then put his focus back on the Phoenix to turn it into a win-win situation.

He didn’t want to go into the details of his Perth deal but it is likely to contain a clause related to future options, should an overseas offer emerge. Sail said that Perth were “well aware” of what he wants to achieve and his ambition

For now, Sail is focused on achieving the best possible finish with the Phoenix, starting with the clash with Sydney FC at Eden Park tomorrow (3pm).

Sail’s impending exit is an unusual situation by A-League standards, as often moves aren’t made public until the end of season. He knows fans will be disappointed, with some saying back-up keeper Alex Paulsen should be blooded immediately.

“I understand that point of view,” said Sail. “You commit elsewhere then you run that risk. [The coach] picks the team on who he thinks is going to get the job done on the day so I just have to hope that I’m the man to do the job and I believe I am.”

Sail, who has made 71 first team appearances since his debut in 2018 (along with 51 reserve games), also backed the 20-year-old Paulsen to step up when his chance comes.

“I think we all saw it last year – he’s a kid with fantastic potential,” said Sail.