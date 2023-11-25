Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

When Jamie Maclaren stared down Alex Paulsen from the penalty spot ahead of his attempt to bring Melbourne City level against the Wellington Phoenix, even Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano didn’t have high hopes of his team leaving the situation with their lead intact.

“I wasn’t expecting him to save it,” Italiano admitted to media after the game.

Paulsen had already been up to the task once this season, thwarting Perth Glory striker Adam Taggart to secure a win in round two, and once more he was on the receiving end of vigourous congratulations from teammates after diving to his left and sending Maclaren’s 74th-minute attempt wide.

It preserved the 1-0 lead the Phoenix had gained in the 48th minute when Bozhidar Kraev - who gave away the penalty - found the back of the net at Mt Smart Stadium.

It was just minutes into the second half when he finished a free-flowing attack. Mo Al-Taay slipped Ball in behind the City back four, who then picked out Kraev; the Bulgarian sweeping home into an open net.

There was some doubt whether he was offside but the video assistant referee deemed he wasn’t and the goal stood.

That was where the scoreline stayed; the Phoenix soaring to the top of the table as a result.

“I’m very proud of everyone’s performance, I thought they defended diligently and the whole 90 minutes they were switched on,” Italiano said.

“It was a little bit chaotic at the end, but the intent was great. I thought everyone did really well.

“The only criticism I would say in the second half we maybe scored a little bit too early and our mindset went to defending the lead as opposed to just finishing them off because I thought we had heaps of opportunity to counter.”

Melbourne threatened throughout the game, even in the dying stages when Paulsen was again called upon to deny Terry Antonis from close range and maintain his clean sheet. The visitors managed to launch 21 shots at goal in the match, a result of their 56 per cent share of possession, but were only able to hit the target with six of their attempts and unable to get the better of Paulsen.

The Phoenix had several opportunities of their own to extend the scoreline, with six of their eight shot attempts finding the target, however one wsa enough on the night and they now hold a two-point lead at the top of the leaderboard.

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Bozhidar Kraev)

Melbourne City 0

HT: 0-0







