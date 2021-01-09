Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Waterboy to wonderboy: What Kyle Jamieson learned from Black Caps' Australian thrashing

4 minutes to read
Andrew Alderson and Dylan Cleaver reflect on New Zealand becoming No.1 in the test cricket rankings for the 1st time after their innings and 176-run win over Pakistan at Hagley Oval.
NZ Herald
By: Albie Redmore

One of the heroes of the Black Caps' rise to number one in the world test cricket rankings believes a month spent carrying drinks for the team in Australia set him up for an incredible

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.