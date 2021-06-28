Watch: Gone-rad - Former Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in fiery on-field clash

Former Warriors star Konrad Hurrell KO'd in fiery on-field clash. Video / Sky Sport UK

Former Warriors hard man and fan favourite Konrad Hurrell has taken to social media after being knocked out by Lee Mossop during a fiery encounter on the field.

The Leeds Rhinos centre was left in a daze after a coming together with the Salford Red Devils captain.

Hurrell chased Mossop after playing the ball before Mossop turned around and threw a single punch to the Tongan international's head, dropping him to the floor.

The punch sparked a melee which saw two players red-carded for throwing punches.

Mossop was the first to be sent off before another former Warriors player, Bodene Thompson, was also given his marching orders.

Hurrell was left flat on the ground when the brawl happened.

Unsurprisingly, Hurrell failed his head injury assessment and failed to return for the remainder of the match.

He will also miss Leeds' next game against Leigh Centurions due to concussion.

Taking to social media, Hurrell saw the funny side, making fun of his misfortune.

"Had a quick nap today and woke up to a great win from the boys. #youdeadman #oua" he wrote.

Had a quick nap today 🤣 and woke up to a great win from the boys. #youdeadman #oua https://t.co/jUQ4zZeSjs — Konrad Hurrell (@konmanhurrell) June 27, 2021

Views responded to Hurrell's post with mixed comments.

"Great response, I liked the little fist bump on moose too as to say, good shot sir, well done on the win," one wrote.

"Konrad Hurrell still thought he was a big hard man at this point," another joked.